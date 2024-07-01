Ton-up Bouchier powers England to ODI series win over New Zealand

WORCESTER - England women cricket team secured a comprehensive one-day international series victory over New Zealand with a commanding eight-wicket victory, driven by Maia Bouchier’s stellar maid­en century on Sunday. In the decisive second match of the three-game series at the Edg­baston Cricket Ground, New Zealand, after being sent in to bat, faltered early and were bundled out for 156. Their innings unraveled quickly after a promising start, col­lapsing to 141 all out in 41.5 overs, with Sophie Ecclestone wreaking havoc with fig­ures of five for 25. England’s pursuit of the target was an­chored by the brilliance of Maia Bouchier, who shone brightly with her first inter­national century since her junior days. The 25-year-old showcased her batting prow­ess, crafting a splendid 100 runs off just 88 deliveries, embellished with 17 bound­aries. Opening alongside Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont provided valuable support, contributing 28 runs before an unfortunate run-out deci­sion ended her innings. De­spite losing Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight (9), Bouchier maintained her momentum, driving England steadily towards victory. Earlier in the day, England’s bowlers set the stage for vic­tory with a disciplined perfor­mance. Kate Cross and Lau­ren Filer struck early blows to dismiss Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates cheaply, leav­ing New Zealand reeling at 10 for two. Amelia Kerr’s re­silient knock of 43 and con­tributions from Maddy Green (30) and Sophie Devine (28) briefly steadied the innings, but Ecclestone’s devastating spell ensured England seized control. Player of the match Maia Bouchier shared her thoughts in a post-match in­terview, expressing her relief and pride: “I’ve put in a lot of work, and it feels great to be out there playing in front of this crowd. Scoring a hun­dred is incredibly special. It’s just a number, but it’s mean­ingful. This performance will boost my confidence as I’ve been working hard on my 50- over game behind the scenes, and I was hoping for this op­portunity in the series. I’m proud of myself.”

SCORES IN BRIEF

ENGLAND 142-2 (Bouchier

100*) beat

NZ 141 (A Kerr 43, Ecclestone 5-25)

by 8 wickets.