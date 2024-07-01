Transfer, posting in traffic police banned for six months

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said that a ban was being imposed on transfer and posting of section officers and record-keepers of the traffic police for next six months.
He said that any complaint against SOs and record-keepers would be probed by SP and DSP concerned for initiating departmental proceedings.
The IGP announced this while addressing officers of the traffic police at the Scouts auditorium.
He pointed out from June 2023 to June 2024, a total of 255 SOs and 244 record-keepers were transferred/posted. He observed that ‘illogical’ transfer/posting of officers affected traffic and administrative arrangements in an unusual way.