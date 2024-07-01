Transfer, posting in traffic police banned for six months

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said that a ban was being imposed on transfer and posting of section officers and record-keepers of the traffic police for next six months.

He said that any complaint against SOs and re­cord-keepers would be probed by SP and DSP con­cerned for initiating departmental proceedings.

The IGP announced this while addressing offi­cers of the traffic police at the Scouts auditorium.

He pointed out from June 2023 to June 2024, a total of 255 SOs and 244 record-keepers were transferred/posted. He observed that ‘illogical’ transfer/posting of officers affected traffic and ad­ministrative arrangements in an unusual way.