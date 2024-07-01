Two TTP facilitators arrested in Karachi

KARACHI - Two facilitators of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi. According to a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the arrest­ed suspects, identified as Hasan Gul Mehsud and Bashir Ahmed, had been listed in the fourth sched­ule by the Sindh government for aiding terrorists.

A significant amount of money intended for sup­porting terrorist activities was recovered from the suspects. Two 9mm pistols were also seized during the operation. The CTD spokesperson said that the suspects were operating an illegal truck stand in Gulzar Hijri area, adding that profits from this op­eration were used by the TTP to financially support its operatives within Pakistan. Cases related to ter­ror funding and possession of illegal arms had been filed against the suspects at the CTD police station.