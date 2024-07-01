Monday, July 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Usman Club reaches basketball final in Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival

Staff Reporter
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE    -   Usman Club triumphed over Civil Tigers Club in a thrilling encounter, win­ning 48-42 to qualify for the final, where they will face Aram Bagh Club in the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival’s basketball event at Abdul Nasir Bas­ketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. Additional Secre­tary of Interior, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, will be the chief guest at the final and will distribute the prizes. For Usman Club, Hamza Khawaja scored 15 points, Usman Khawaja added 10, while Mubarez Ahmed and Ejaz Jatoi each scored 8 points. For Civil Tigers, Muhammad Muaz Ashraf scored 18 points, Muham­mad Danial Khan Marwat added 12, and Salahuddin 10 points. The matches were officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, and Amir Sharif, with Raj Kumar Lakhwani, Muhammad Zaid, and Muhammad Usman serv­ing as technical officials. At the start of the match, players were introduced to renowned sports figure Ghulam Murtaza Azimi. Ad­ditionally, CEO Jamil Am­bala of Ambala Sweets and Bakers announced gifts for the players and technical officials for the final match.

TDAP, Pakistan Mission in Uzbekistan enhance meat exports

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1719732452.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024