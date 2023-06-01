4,314 suspects held during ongoing campaign against drug peddlers

LAHORE: - The Lahore police have arrested a total of 4,314 suspects during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers this year. According to a statement issued today by Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, during the crackdown against drug peddlers, a seizure of more than 2,224 kilograms of charas, over 45 kilograms of heroin, more than 22 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), and 72,000 liters of liquor has been made. Addition­ally, 3,598 cases were registered un­der the Kiteflying Act, resulting in the confiscation of 58,575 kites and 6,397 string reels, he added. CCPO Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana revealed that a total of 638 cases were registered against gamblers, leading to the recovery of a cash amount of Rs.1,30,24,673 from these accused persons. Furthermore, 198 cases were registered against in­dividuals involved in the illegal display of firearms, resulting in the seizure of 29 Kalashnikovs, 215 rifles, 150 guns, 3,085 pistols, and 48,832 rounds of ammunition, he further said. More­over, Lahore police arrested 1,298 one-wheelers and registered cases against them in the respective police stations. CCPO concluded that Lahore police are using advanced technology to effec­tively combat law-breaking elements. The protection of citizens’ lives and property, as well as ensuring peace and security, remains the top priority of the Lahore police.