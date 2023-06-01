4,314 suspects held during ongoing campaign against drug peddlers

LAHORE: - The Lahore police have arrested a total of 4,314 suspects during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers this year. According to a statement issued today by Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, during the crackdown against drug peddlers, a seizure of more than 2,224 kilograms of charas, over 45 kilograms of heroin, more than 22 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), and 72,000 liters of liquor has been made. Additionally, 3,598 cases were registered under the Kiteflying Act, resulting in the confiscation of 58,575 kites and 6,397 string reels, he added. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana revealed that a total of 638 cases were registered against gamblers, leading to the recovery of a cash amount of Rs.1,30,24,673 from these accused persons. Furthermore, 198 cases were registered against individuals involved in the illegal display of firearms, resulting in the seizure of 29 Kalashnikovs, 215 rifles, 150 guns, 3,085 pistols, and 48,832 rounds of ammunition, he further said. Moreover, Lahore police arrested 1,298 one-wheelers and registered cases against them in the respective police stations. CCPO concluded that Lahore police are using advanced technology to effectively combat law-breaking elements. The protection of citizens’ lives and property, as well as ensuring peace and security, remains the top priority of the Lahore police.