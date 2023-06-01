44 women receive CBT&A certificates at NAVTTC event

ISLAMABAD - Supporting the cause of empowering young women by providing them with employment opportunities in technical trades, NAVTTC, the German-funded and GIZ-implemented Global Project Education (Build4Skills) in partnership with SIEMENS Pakistan presented their joint initiative “Shana Bashana” to the national and international TVET experts, decision-makers and private sector representatives in an event in Karachi.

As many as 44 young women received Competency Based Training & Assessment (CBT&A) certificates of Logistics & Supply Chain and AutoCAD on successful completion of their 6 months of institute- based training at the Hunar Foundation, followed by 6 weeks of Work-place Based Training (WBT) at SIEMENS Pakistan in Karachi.

They also received experience certificates from Siemens at the event.

As many as 150 people participated in the ceremony for the 3rd batch of young women from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The trainees were also given acknowledgement certificates from the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) which will enhance their chances to enter the labour market with their newly gained skills.

While giving the opening remarks, Andreas Wegner, Consul/Deputy Head of Mission German Consulate General Karachi, emphasised that “only by setting promising examples we de-construct stereotypes or false assumptions about gender and someone’s abilities.”

Muhammad Daniyal, Managing Director of Siemens Pakistan, appreciated the efforts by all stakeholders for making this initiative possible and encouraged the female participants to strive for their dreams and stand side by side with men in all trades and sectors.