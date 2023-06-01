83rd meeting of PEF Board of Directors held to discuss key educational Initiatives

LAHORE - The 83rd meeting of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Board of Directors held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr. Saeed Shafqat. The meeting brought together key stakeholders in the education sector to discuss and review important ini­tiatives aimed at advancing educational op­portunities in the region. The meeting was attended by Dr. Azam Chaudhry (Academi­cian), Asma Waziri (Academician), Naveed Shahzad Mirza from the School Education Department, Hassan Farooq from the Plan­ning & Development Department, Shaheen Mehboob from the Social & Welfare De­partment, Dr. Intizar Hussain Butt from the University of Education and Mian Usman Ali from the Literacy & Non-Formal Ba­sic Education Department. Dr. Basit Khan (Technocrat), and Muhammad Ali Ijaz from the Finance Department participated in the meeting online. Manzar Javed Ali, the Managing Director of PEF, extended a warm welcome to all the board members upon their arrival at the meeting. The Deputy Managing Director (Operation), Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, delivered an in-depth briefing on the crucial steps taken by PEF in previ­ous five months. During the meeting, Man­zar Javed Ali presented the minutes of the 81st and 82nd meetings for approval, along with the minutes of the 31st Program Com­mittee, 53rd Finance Committee and 36th Executive Committee were presented for ratification by the board members. Signifi­cant topics discussed during the meeting included the implementation of key ini­tiatives, such as the revised policy for the transfer of PEF partnerships due to joining government employment.