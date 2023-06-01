871 contesting on 430 reserved seats of district councils in Balochistan’s LG polls

QUETTA - As many as 871 candidates are contesting election of district councils on 430 reserved seats for women, farmers, labourers and non-muslims in local gov­ernment, scheduled to be held in 35 districts of Balochistan on June 22.

According to the source, 522 candidates submitted their nomination papers on wom­en’s quota of District Council.

There are 289 seats allocat­ed for farmers as district coun­cilor in the local government system of the province.

Around 190 people submit­ted their nomination papers for 47 seats of farmers and 196 people would contest elections on 47 reserved seats for la­bourers. Around 93 non-mus­lims will contest local govern­ment election on 47 seats of general councilor.

The polling for the reserved seats in 35 districts of Balo­chistan will be held on June 22 except Quetta district.