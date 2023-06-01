Thursday, June 01, 2023
Ali Embroidery Mills Tennis Training Camp resumes today

STAFF REPORT
June 01, 2023
LAHORE - The Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 resumes today (Thursday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. The tennis training camp was stopped due to tennis event of the 34th National Games at PTF Complex, Islamabad, for which the coaches of the training camp as well as top players left for Islamabad. Now after the successful completion of the National Games, dominated by Pakistan Army followed by Pakistan Wapda, the training camp resumes today (Thursday), where the top coaches including Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Ahmad Babar, Arif Feroze will be involved in healthy coaching once again under the supervision of camp commandant Rashid Malik. Malik thanked CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills Tariq Zaman for his support in development of tennis in Pakistan. He urged more corporate giants to come forward and support this beautiful game. Malik further revealed that the closing ceremony of the event will be held on June 5. 

