ANF foils drug smuggling attempt at Lahore Airport

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday foiled a drug smuggling bid, arrested an individual swallowed capsules filled with drugs from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

According to the details, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Security Force (ASF) has launched a countrywide operation against drug trafficking.

The spokesman stated that, as many as four hashish-filled capsules have been recovered from the stomach of an accused at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In another operation, a suspect was arrested at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, who was trying to smuggle 1.24 kilogram of ice. The arrested individual had concealed the smuggled ice in three jam bottles.

The spokesperson further stated that the cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act, meanwhile, further investigations are underway.