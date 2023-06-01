Another jolt to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down as KP president

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday announced quitting the party position.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Khattak condemned the May 9 vandalism and announced leaving the party office. He was also a member of PTI’s core committee.

The former KP chief minister said that he had already condemned the May 9 incidents. He said that he had taken the decision after “consulting his friends”.

Khattak, who was the president of PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, said he was resigning from the party position, adding that he would decide the future course of action after consulting “friends and party workers”.

He also said “propaganda” being played on television was “not right” and he had taken the decision after careful consideration.

The former KP chief minister said that he had been closely monitoring the political landscape for some time and had decided to step down from his party position.

Earlier, it was reported that PTI senior leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak went missing as their spokesperson claimed that he was unable to reach out to them since morning.