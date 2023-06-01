Arrangements at BISE marking centre lauded

KHANEWAL - Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim alongwith Hafiz Fida Hussain Depu­ty Secretary Finance paid a surprise visit to Government Model Higher Secondary School Khanewal. He visited the centre of theory exami­nation intermediate and declared all the arrangements in the centre satisfactory.

He paid tribute to Sahibzada Mazhar Yusuf, Principal of the insti­tution, for making the best arrange­ments for examination centre.

Later, he also visited the marking centre of Matriculation.

On this occasion, Supervisor Chaudhry Muhammad Mohsin and Chaudhry Muhammad Irfan Kamboh coordinated a detailed visit to the marking centre. Chairman Board Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and Hafiz Fida Hussain Deputy Secretary Fi­nance held a detailed discussion with the Head Examiners, Sub-Examiners and Assistant cum Super Checkers.

He described the quality of mark­ing as satisfactory. On this occasion, he congratulated the supervisor Chaudhry Muhammad Mohsin and Chaudhry Muhammad Irfan Kam­boh for the excellent arrangements in the marking center.