Arrangements at BISE marking centre lauded

KHANEWAL - Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim alongwith Hafiz Fida Hussain Deputy Secretary Finance paid a surprise visit to Government Model Higher Secondary School Khanewal. He visited the centre of theory examination intermediate and declared all the arrangements in the centre satisfactory.
He paid tribute to Sahibzada Mazhar Yusuf, Principal of the institution, for making the best arrangements for examination centre.
Later, he also visited the marking centre of Matriculation.
On this occasion, Supervisor Chaudhry Muhammad Mohsin and Chaudhry Muhammad Irfan Kamboh coordinated a detailed visit to the marking centre. Chairman Board Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and Hafiz Fida Hussain Deputy Secretary Finance held a detailed discussion with the Head Examiners, Sub-Examiners and Assistant cum Super Checkers.
He described the quality of marking as satisfactory. On this occasion, he congratulated the supervisor Chaudhry Muhammad Mohsin and Chaudhry Muhammad Irfan Kamboh for the excellent arrangements in the marking center.