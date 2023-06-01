Awareness walk held at GCU to mark “No Tobacco Day”  

HYDERABAD - An awareness walk was organised the Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad here on Wednesday to celebrate the “World No Tobacco Day.” Addressing the participants on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor GCU Professor Dr Tayyaba Zarif said that all types of addictions were harmful to human health. Smoking is a fast-spreading addiction all over the world, including Pakistan, which poses serious threats to the whole world, she said and added that millions of people were dying from this addiction every year across the world, while it affected not only the tobacco users but also children, adults and the elderly around them. She said that World No Tobacco Day was celebrated on May 31 every year by the United Nations with the aim of raising awareness among people about the dangers of smoking. Dr Tayyaba Zarif said that an anti-tobacco committee had been established in the GCU to prevent smoking and raise awareness among teachers and students about the dangers of smoking. A large number of teachers, students and employees attended an awareness walk.