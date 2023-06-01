Bandits rob policeman in Karachi

KARACHI-A shocking incident was reported from Karachi’s Port Qasim area where a police officer has been robbed by dacoits and fled from the scene on Wednesday.

According to the details, some armed miscreants robbed the police officer in the Port Qasim area of Karachi and upon resisting the dacoits attacked the officer with the butt of a pistol, leaving him injured and fled. The dacoits also took the officers’ weapons with them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hassan Sardar said that the police officer, Abdul Majid, was working on the Pak-China Project and was returning after completing his duty. However, the accused snatched his SMG weapon and hit him on the head with the butt of the gun.

SSP stated that the security officials has initiated search operations in Sukhan and surrounding areas to arrest the culprits, while the injured officer is currently admitted to the Foreign Security Cell.

The police authorities have stated that investigations are underway regarding the snatching of the SMG.

however, the SSP also mentioned that the police officers are not allowed to carry weapons after duty timings.