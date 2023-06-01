Thursday, June 01, 2023
Bangash condemns May 9 violent protests

APP
June 01, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former KP minister Kamran Bangash on Wednesday strongly condemned the vandalism and arson on May 9 and 10 and attacks on military infrastructures and called for indiscriminate actions against the saboteurs.

In a video message released here, Bangash said that like every other Pakistani, he was also saddened by the violent protests on May 9 and 10, especially the desecration of martyrs’ monuments.

He said that attacks on public and private properties were unacceptable and such elements should not only be identified but given an exemplary punishment under the law.

“We all respect Pak Armed Forces and highly value their sacrifices and we strongly condemn every single move against the armed forces,” he affirmed.

