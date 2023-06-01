Thursday, June 01, 2023
Bid to smuggle 3.2-kg ‘ice drugs’ to Sharjah foiled

Agencies
June 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD    -    The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smug­gle ‘ice drugs’ to Sharjah in sohan halwa boxes at Fais­alabad airport on Wednes­day. A spokesperson of ASF said that during search of bag of a passenger iden­tified as Ashraf Ali, leav­ing from Sharjah through private airline flight, 3.2 kilogramme methamphet­amine (ice) was recov­ered. The recovered drug was tactfully concealed in boxes covered with sohan halwa. The passenger was offloaded, detained and lat­er handed over to Anti-Nar­cotics Force (ANF) along­with recovered ice drugs for further investigation.

