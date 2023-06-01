Bid to smuggle 3.2-kg ‘ice drugs’ to Sharjah foiled

FAISALABAD - The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle ‘ice drugs’ to Sharjah in sohan halwa boxes at Faisalabad airport on Wednesday. A spokesperson of ASF said that during search of bag of a passenger identified as Ashraf Ali, leaving from Sharjah through private airline flight, 3.2 kilogramme methamphetamine (ice) was recovered. The recovered drug was tactfully concealed in boxes covered with sohan halwa. The passenger was offloaded, detained and later handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) alongwith recovered ice drugs for further investigation.