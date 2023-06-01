China-Pakistan compassionate home opened for ailing children

ISLAMABAD - China-Pakistan compassionate home was officially inaugurated here for ailing children in Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, this is a joint effort by the Beijing-based charity One Heart Sphere Charity Foundation (BOHS), Islamabad-based volunteer organisation China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community (CPYEC), and Pakistani non-governmental organisation (NGO) Step and Cure.

This will provide free accommodation and treatment to children suffering from a variety of longterm mental and physical ailments in Islamabad. Their attendants would also be allowed to stay with them.

Qiu Xu, secretary-general of BOHS, expected that the platform can gather more love and strength to serve the most needy.

In 2022, CPYEC along with BOHS carried out public welfare assistance projects in various parts of Pakistan including distribution of food packages, assistance to orphanages and welfare homes for special children, construction of tent camps and construction of drinking water stations.

Li Yue, counsellor of consular affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, highlighted the friendship between the two countries.

, adding that Chinese charity organisations have played a great role in strengthening the people- to-people bond between the two countries.