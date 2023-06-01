CJP seeks SJC member’s opinion on complaints against Justice Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial Wednesday sought an opinion of the Su­preme Judicial Council (SJC) member regarding the complaints against Supreme Court Judge Jus­tice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on charges of misconduct. According to Section 7 of the SJC Inquiry of SJC Procedure of Enquiry Rules 2005, “once any information in respect of enquiry into the conduct of a judge is received by any member or the council, it shall be presented to the chair­man of the council, who; shall (a) refer the same to any member of the council to look into the said information; and to express his opinion in relation to sufficiency or otherwise of the information; (b) if the council is satisfied that the information pri­ma facie discloses sufficient material for an enqui­ry, it shall proceed to consider the same”.

The Registrar, who is also the Secretary of Su­preme Judicial Council, on March 23, this year, asked Mian Dawood and other complainants to file an affidavit in support of his allegations lev­elled in the complaints under Section 5(3) of the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry Rules, 2005. Section 5 (3) of SJC 2005 says; “The person providing the said information shall iden­tify himself properly.” SJC also sought a certified copy of the resolution from the Pakistan Bar Coun­cil (PBC). The other complainants were asked to file the attested copies of the alleged documents.