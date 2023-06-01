CJP seeks SJC member’s opinion on complaints against Justice Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial Wednesday sought an opinion of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) member regarding the complaints against Supreme Court Judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on charges of misconduct. According to Section 7 of the SJC Inquiry of SJC Procedure of Enquiry Rules 2005, “once any information in respect of enquiry into the conduct of a judge is received by any member or the council, it shall be presented to the chairman of the council, who; shall (a) refer the same to any member of the council to look into the said information; and to express his opinion in relation to sufficiency or otherwise of the information; (b) if the council is satisfied that the information prima facie discloses sufficient material for an enquiry, it shall proceed to consider the same”.
The Registrar, who is also the Secretary of Supreme Judicial Council, on March 23, this year, asked Mian Dawood and other complainants to file an affidavit in support of his allegations levelled in the complaints under Section 5(3) of the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry Rules, 2005. Section 5 (3) of SJC 2005 says; “The person providing the said information shall identify himself properly.” SJC also sought a certified copy of the resolution from the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC). The other complainants were asked to file the attested copies of the alleged documents.