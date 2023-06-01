Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CJP seeks SJC member’s opinion on complaints against Justice Naqvi

CJP seeks SJC member’s opinion on complaints against Justice Naqvi
Shahid Rao
June 01, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial Wednesday sought an opinion of the Su­preme Judicial Council (SJC) member regarding the complaints against Supreme Court Judge Jus­tice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on charges of misconduct. According to Section 7 of the SJC Inquiry of SJC Procedure of Enquiry Rules 2005, “once any information in respect of enquiry into the conduct of a judge is received by any member or the council, it shall be presented to the chair­man of the council, who; shall (a) refer the same to any member of the council to look into the said information; and to express his opinion in relation to sufficiency or otherwise of the information; (b) if the council is satisfied that the information pri­ma facie discloses sufficient material for an enqui­ry, it shall proceed to consider the same”.

The Registrar, who is also the Secretary of Su­preme Judicial Council, on March 23, this year, asked Mian Dawood and other complainants to file an affidavit in support of his allegations lev­elled in the complaints under Section 5(3) of the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry Rules, 2005. Section 5 (3) of SJC 2005 says; “The person providing the said information shall iden­tify himself properly.” SJC also sought a certified copy of the resolution from the Pakistan Bar Coun­cil (PBC). The other complainants were asked to file the attested copies of the alleged documents.

Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023