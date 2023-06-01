Close cooperation between Sindh, Balochistan to be beneficial for both pArovinces: Governor

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said close cooperation between Sindh and Balochistan would be beneficial for both provinces. He said this while talking to former speaker of Balochistan Assembly Syed Matiullah Agha, who called on him here at the Governor House.

Overall political situation of the country, financial challenges, need for close cooperation between Sindh and Balochistan and other matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Governor said the current situation of the country required a positive contribution from all “By working together we can cope with the hardships on economic front successfully,” he added.

AOC Southern Air Command calls on Sindh Governor

Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Wednesday.

The importance of the Pakistan Air Force in aerial borders of the country, professional capabilities of PAF, preparation in accordance with modern-day requirements and other related issues were discussed in detail on the occasion, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the Governor House.

Governor said that PAF was the pride of the entire nation as it has always delivered according to the aspirations of countrymen. It has performed unprecedented services for the country in time of need, he said

He said that the whole world admires the professional capabilities of PAF.