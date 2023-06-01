Thursday, June 01, 2023
CM Bizenjo urges airlines to increases Quetta flights

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2023
QUETTA    -    Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday urged the national flag carrier and other airlines to increase flights for Quetta after the up-gradation of the main runway.

In a statement, the CM extend­ed its gratitude to Civil Aviation Authority for completing the project as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed on Wednesdat at the Quetta Inter­national Airport after the up-gradation of its main runway. 

“With this latest develop­ment, now Boeing 777 and its equivalent passenger heavy aircraft will be able to land in Quetta in types of weather day and night,” said the CM.

He said Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan is an im­portant city in terms of its geo­graphical location. Besides, due to its proximity to neighbouring countries Iran and Afghanistan, it has significant commercial importance.

“The operation of heavy air­craft will not only increase trade activities but eventually boost the tourism industry of the province,” he noted.

It may be recalled that the runway constructed at a cost of five billion rupees is equipped with the latest airfield lighting system.

