LAHORE - Pun­jab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday met Turkish Consul General Emir Ozay and discussed with him bilateral relations, mat­ters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields. Mohsin Naqvi felicitated the Turkish consul general on the success of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party in elections. He expressed best wishes for Turkish Presi­dent Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey.