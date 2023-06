Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has strongly condemned the attack on the polio team in North Waziristan district.

In a statement in Peshawar today, Muhammad Azam Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a security personnel and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

He said the culprits involved in attacking the polio teams are the enemies of the future of our children.