CM Mohsin rules out shortage of medicines in hospitals of Punjab

LAHORE - Refuting the allegation of alleged killing of 25 PTI activists by Punjab police, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Moh­sin Naqvi Wednesday requested the PTI lead­ership to provide the list of those slain workers to the government to establish its case. Talk­ing to the media men after his visit to Sundas Foundation, the chief minister expressed his wonder over the alleged killings of 25 persons saying that it was impos­sible that people would die, and nobody would know about them. He, however, assured that investigation shall be instituted if the names of 25 dead persons were provided to the govern­ment. Talking about the alleged maltreatment of women prisoners, Moh­sin Naqvi said that it was against the facts as at least four-time counter check was made after every arrest to see they would be treated as per law. “We give much more respect to mothers and sisters and could not af­ford the maltreatment with them”, he observed. The chief minister clari­fied that there were only 11 female prison­ers belonging to PTI in jails across the Punjab. He said that the IG Po­lice Punjab had already briefed the media men regarding the blame of torture on them. Moh­sin Naqvi further stated that if the JIT would move to Zaman Park for investigation it would become a precedent to investigate at the door of the accused in future. He said that law would guide if the person did not appear before the JIT. The CM clarified that the impression of short­age of medicines in hos­pitals in the Punjab was contrary to the facts, but any sort of hurdle might come in the supply chain of medicines and the government would sort out this issue. A series of meetings for the bet­terment of the health sector was in progress and a visible change in the said sector would be ascertained. Asked about the new budget, the chief minister said that the caretaker gov­ernment was in the pro­cess of preparation for presenting the 4-month budget. Earlier, the chief minister visited Sun­das Foundation and in­quired about the health of the under-treatment patients. He offered bouquets and other gifts among the patient chil­dren.Caretaker chief minister said that Sun­das Foundation was the brainchild of renowned personality Manoo Bhai and an institution of state-of-the-art. He said he would start visits of the other insti­tutions engaged in the treatment of Thalas­semia across the Pun­jab. He stressed that Thalassemia can be controlled through dif­ferent petty steps.