Commodities’ prices significantly reduced due to policies: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says prices of essential commodities have significantly reduced due to prudent policies of the government.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, she said the government is determined to control inflation and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is himself monitoring the relief measures so that their benefit reaches the common man.

The Minister said price of flour has decreased by 35-40 rupees per kg, cooking oil by 60-70 rupees, LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been reduced by 438 rupees from 2759 to 2321 rupees while commercial LPG cylinders price slashed by 1686 rupees from 10619 to 8, 933.

She said strict punitive action is being taken against people who are involved in hoarding or artificial price hike.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the coalition government inherited a tattered economy but one year of our relentless efforts are yielding results as economic indicators have started an upward trajectory. She said today dollar prices slashed by 27 rupees.

She said the agriculture policy institute has been revived and work on seed variation is underway on immediate basis for making the country self-reliant in cooking oil production.

She said political and economic stability of the country is the topmost priority of the coalition government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister has started consultations on upcoming budget proposals for various sectors including agriculture and industry.

She said Kamyab Jawan Program, Benazir Income support program have been revived to impart maximum benefit to the beneficiaries of these program.