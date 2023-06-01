CPEC brings about green revolution in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-China has been assisting Pakistan in modernizing its agriculture sector by sharing advanced farming technologies, promoting agricultural research, and facilitating knowledge exchange. This cooperation has helped enhance agricultural productivity, improve crop yields, and optimize resource utilization in Pakistan, said Adnan Khan, a representative of the CPEC Authority.

Talking to WealthPK, he said both the countries had established strong cooperation in the agriculture sector. There is collaboration on everything from technology transfer to infrastructure development to research and development, he added.

“Through joint ventures and investments, both the countries will develop irrigation systems, storage facilities, and processing plants. These initiatives aim to improve the overall agricultural value chain and enhance the quality and marketability of Pakistani agricultural products,” he said.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has also played a crucial role in boosting agricultural cooperation. The Corridor has facilitated the development of economic zones, industrial parks, and transportation networks, creating favorable conditions for agricultural trade and investment between the two countries,” the CPEC Authority official said.

The agriculture sector has emerged as a direct or indirect beneficiary of the CPEC via development in backward and forward linkages. It has been the backbone of low-income economies and is generally the primary source of income and employment in rural areas. This vital sector has been facing a downfall during the last one decade. As of last year, it has gained manifold traction under China-Pakistan agriculture cooperation, promising phenomenal agricultural growth.

Given the comprehensive spectrum of cooperation under the ‘CPEC Green Corridor’ throughout the year 2022, this sector has recorded a remarkable growth of 4.4% and surpassed the target of 3.5% as well as last year’s growth of 3.48% during FY2022.

Additionally, the growing Pak-China trade ties have opened up new avenues for agricultural exports. Pakistan can tap into the vast Chinese market by exporting various agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, seafood, and processed food items.

This bilateral cooperation will not only benefit the agricultural sectors of both countries but also contribute to regional food security, economic development, and poverty alleviation.