I hope that you find this letter in good health. I am writing this letter because I feel frustrated about the spate of cyberbullying worldwide. It can cause both physical and psychological damage to the victims. Most cyberbullying cases happen to both college and university students. The internet which is a powerful tool, can spread information to every single corner of the world in seconds. It can also ruin one’s life in a minute.

Therefore, teaching students how to use the internet wisely is obligatory. Moreover, the mass media should bear the responsibility to teach youngsters to care about it. All in all, cyberbullying can kill. This problem must be tackled so that teenagers can grow under happiness without cyberbullying. I’ll be very grateful if you publish my article so we can raise awareness about it.

ANIQA ASHFAQ,

Islamabad.