Thursday, June 01, 2023
DC directs for completion of three roads within month

Agencies
June 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -     Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed for completing construction, repair and maintenance of three main important roads within a month. Dur­ing his visit to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Wednesday, the DC directed for completing construction work on Mil­lat Road, Jawad Club Road and Paharri Ground Road. He cleared that the work on laying down sewerage lines had been completed by WASA but the roads are yet to be rehabilitated due to which citizens were facing difficulties. WASA Managing Director Engr Khalid Raza Khan assured that all the three roads would be reha­bilitated within a stipulated time period.

Tags:

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

