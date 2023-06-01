DG PDMA visits Rescue office, meets World Bank delegation

LAHORE - Direc­tor-General Provincial Disas­ter Management Authority (PDMA) Imran Qureshi paid a visit to the Rescue Emergency Services Department to assess the equipment used during floods and emergencies. Dur­ing his visit, he also toured the Rescue Academy to inspect the emergency training simulator. Additionally, he had discus­sions with Dr Rizwan Naseer, the Secretary of Emergency Services, regarding flood re­sponse and preparedness. The DG PDMA appreciated the pro­fessional response and capa­bilities of Rescue 1122 and re­affirmed PDMA’s commitment to continue cooperation with Rescue 1122. Later, a delega­tion comprising of five mem­bers from the World Bank vis­ited the PDMA headquarters. During their visit, DG Imran Qureshi provided a compre­hensive briefing to the delega­tion about the responsibili­ties and capabilities of PDMA. He emphasized that PDMA is equipped with modern sys­tems and possesses the capac­ity to effectively handle any natural disasters. He further mentioned the establishment of District Emergency Opera­tion Centers in all districts, en­suring prompt response and efficient reporting.