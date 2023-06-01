Experts stress for space for economic recovery

ISLAMABAD - Experts at a roundtable have called for wide range of practical opportunities for economic growth with a special focus on the themes of economic policies in times of uncertainty, small industries and value addition in the Pakistan context, technology transfer for economic growth, and suitable fiscal strategies for sustainable development.

A number of diplomatic figures, academicians and business leaders participated in the roundtable dialogue arranged by the Hashoo Foundation together with the government here on Wednesday.

The roundtable discussion was part of the Hashoo Foundation’s initiative to demonstrate Pakistani resilience and wisdom in seeking insights from the international intellectual capital available in Islamabad.

They also discussed how trade can facilitate economic recovery and social development.

On the occasion, Ayesha Khan, Country Director, Hashoo Foundation, the roundtable will help us find new and unique problem-solving ideas for technological and innovative approaches towards sustainable economic growth. She emphasized the need to strengthen institutions and our development strategies to post-pandemic and Climate Change emergency realities emphasizing innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Prof. Dr. M. Zia Ul Haq, Director General, International Islamic University, joined the roundtable discussion as a guest speaker. He highlighted the role of academia and researchers in working together with all stakeholders towards formulating a strategy for economic growth. He stressed on the need of innovative, reform-based strategy for sustained economic growth acceleration in Pakistan.

Stakeholders from around the world as well as public and private sector appreciated the initiative and actively participated in the process of supporting home-led solutions for socio-economic development.

They were of the view that recessions, political uncertainty and natural disasters are recurring issues in world history.

Such situations of recessions and uncertainties result in inequitable economic growth, but economic activities do not come to a halt rather they adapt to the context and the risk is that they are concentrated in small groups.

As knowledge leaders and global partners, all stakeholders of the global polity often engage to facilitate how best nonpartisan SDG actors in both private and public sectors can continue with their services to consumers or citizens in such situations, they said.