Fawad criticizes PDM’s failure in delivering basic amenities

RAWALPINDI - Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry expressed his disappointment with the Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM), stating that they had failed to provide basic amenities to the masses, resulting in significant suffering for the common people. Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Chaudhry emphasized that the 250 million people of Pakistan should not be at the mercy of PML-N’s Mian Nawaz, PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, and JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whom he referred to as anti-poor leaders. Chaudhry, accompanied by former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Maulvi Mehmood, who have recently parted ways with PTI, declared their unity after leaving the party. They vowed not to allow the PDM to play havoc with the nation’s fate. Chaudhry criticized the police and law enforcement agencies for unjust­ly detaining numerous PTI workers during a se­vere crackdown, emphasizing their responsibil­ity to secure the release of these workers from jails. He affirmed that despite leaving the party, he and other leaders remain committed to their principles and ready to contribute to the better­ment of the country and its impoverished mass­es. Chaudhry emphasized that the PDM cannot go unopposed and revealed ongoing meetings with former PTI leaders to address the political turmoil in the country.