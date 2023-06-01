Fazl to visit Peshawar

Amidst the changing political situation of the country, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday decided to arrive in Peshawar on three-day visit.

The sources divulged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief will stay in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial capital for three days. During which he will also preside over the party's central council meeting on June 10.

In the meeting, the political situation of the country will be highlighted and the strategy regarding the upcoming elections will be discussed.

The JUI-F chief will also review the issues in line with the party.