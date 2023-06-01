Thursday, June 01, 2023
FM to attend Jordan’s royal wedding

Agencies
June 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari is travelling this af­ternoon to Jordan and Iraq, the Foreign Office said on Wednes­day In the first leg of the visit, the Foreign Minister will trav­el to Jordan to attend the roy­al wedding. From Jordan, the Foreign Minister will visit Iraq from June 5-7. “During the visit, the Foreign Ministry will meet with Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meeting with his coun­terpart,” the FO said. Important agreements will also be signed during the visit. FM Bilawal is undertaking this visit on the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

Agencies

