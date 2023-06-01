FM to undertake three-day official visit to Iraq from Monday

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is in Jordan, will undertake a three-day official visit to Iraq from Monday at the invitation of the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, this is the first ever visit of the Foreign Minister to Iraq.

During the visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet the Iraqi leadership in which the two sides will discuss a range of issues of common interest and explore avenues of bilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Minister will also formally announce the establishment of Pilgrimage Centre in Karbala to facilitate Pakistani Zaireen and perform the ground-breaking of the Embassy Complex.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed related to education sector, cultural cooperation and visa facilitation.

Earlier, during his stay in Jordan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein at the invitation of the Royal family of Jordan.