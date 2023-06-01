Govt committed to enhance agriculture production: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stressed upon taking practical and permanent steps for agriculture reforms.

He was chairing a high level meeting on the fiscal budget 2023-24 proposals regarding the agriculture sector in Lahore.

He said that the government will improve the rural economy through value addition of agri-production.

The prime minister observed that agriculture sector is the backbone of the national economy and the country's progress is not possible without innovations in this sector.

He said that due to incumbent government's Kisan package, record wheat yield has been achieved in the current season.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised in details of the agriculture reforms during the previous one year.

The prime minister also directed for direct provision of subsidy to farmers on fertilizers.

He said that provision of quality seeds, latest machinery, extension services and for agriculture research, resources would be allocated in the fiscal budget.

The prime minister said that practical steps should be incorporated in the fiscal budget for complete conversion of agriculture tube wells on solar energy.