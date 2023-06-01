Govt committed to provide relief to masses, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the coalition government was determined to provide relief to the people.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Aurangzeb said the prime minister announced the 'Kisan Package' worth Rs1800 billion, which was yielding results.

She said, "The people getting relief after the "political picnic" is over. The price of flour has been reduced by Rs40 per kg. Whereas, the price of cooking oil has also been reduced by Rs70."

Taking a swipe at the political opponents, Ms. Aurangzeb said, "They left the country on the brink of default".

Regarding the budget, Ms Aurangzeb said that the prime minister had started holding a consultation meeting regarding the budget. She criticised the previous government, saying, "The previous government had entered into an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and then violated the agreement".

"It takes time to revive an economy. However, the previous government destroyed the country's economy," Ms Aurangzeb said.

On Monday, Ms Aurangzeb asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to provide proof of his claims in connection with the alleged mistreatment of women workers and members of the latter's party.

Describing the PTI chief's claims as a "new lie", Ms Aurangzeb said, "Such a grave accusation cannot be tolerated."

On Saturday, Ms Aurangzeb ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the PTI chief, saying those who attacked the state must be punished.

Citing the attacks on the GHQ and other national buildings, she mentioned that any talks with those disrespecting the monuments of martyrs was tantamount to disgracing them (martyrs).

“Now you are saying that [you] want to hold talks after torching schools, hospitals [and] ambulances?” said the minister who also accused the former prime minister of poisoning the minds of youth by spreading chaos in the country.

She said the PTI chief had suddenly realised the importance of talks only after his party had been shattered. The PTI was formed by transporting the people by planes, she remarked. “The parties that aren't political are shattered this way.”