Govt reduces petrol, HSD prices

ISLAMABAD - The government Wednesday slashed the prices of Petrol and High Speed Die­sel by Rs 8 per liter and Rs 5 per litre respectively for the next fortnightly. In a short televised address, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said that there was no substan­tial change in the internation­al prices of petroleum products in the last 15 days and nei­ther had the rupee appreciated against the dollar. However, the government tried to create as much room as possible to pro­vide relief to the people, he add­ed. The prices of all the petro­leum products except Kerosene Oil has been reduced effective from June 1, 2023, said a state­ment issued by the Finance Di­vision. The price of light diesel oil has also been reduced by Rs 5 per liter, said the Finance Di­vision. However, there will be no change in the price of ker­osene oil and it will be main­tained at the current price. Fol­lowing the reduction of Rs 8 per litre, the price of petrol has come down from Rs 270 per li­ter to Rs 262 per litre. The high speed diesel after a decrease of Rs 5 per litre will be available now at rate of Rs 253 per litre against price of Rs 258 per li­ter. Following a reduction of Rs 5 per litre, light diesel oil (LDO) will be sold at Rs 147.68 per li­tre against earlier Rs 152.68 per liter. The price of kerosene oil will be maintained at the ex­isting Rs 164.07 per litre. It is worth to mention here that for the last fortnightly of May the government had slashed the rate of High Speed Diesel and Petrol by Rs 30 per litre and Rs 12 per litre respectively.