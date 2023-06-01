Govt to provide all possible help to business community for economic stability: Dar

ISLAMABAD-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday assured the business leaders that the government would provide all possible assistance to the business community for the economic stability and growth by bringing forward a business and people friendly budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

A delegation from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif on budget 2023-24 proposals at FBR. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for inviting the budgetary proposals from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry. They discussed the current economic condition of the country with the finance minister and informed him about the range of issues being faced by them. To this end, they presented suggestions to those issues in the form of budgetary proposals to the finance minister to be considered in the upcoming federal budget. They also guaranteed the finance minister of their continuous assistance to the government to improve the situation of economic and business activities in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the budgetary proposals of the delegation and expressed the resolve of the government in overcoming the issues being faced by the business community to ensure economic growth of the country.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals. Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited, led by Wael Sabra, Area Director Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (APMEA), called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif at FBR(Hqr).

Wael Sabra briefed the finance minister about the company’s business and investment profile and its role in the economic growth of Pakistan. He also brought to the notice of the finance minister various issues being faced by the organization in performing its operations effectively, especially those related to smuggling and illicit trading of tobacco and also presented proposals for consideration in the coming budget for the revenue growth of the country. The delegation requested the help and support of the government in resolving those issues.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited for its appreciable investments in Pakistan and its contribution towards the economic growth of the country. He also mentioned the economic situation of the country and assured that despite the difficult economic circumstances, the government is fully committed to put the economy back on the path of growth and progress. He also informed the delegation that FBR has already put in place the Track and Trace system across the country and is also rigorously executing it to curtail the illegal trading and boost the revenue of the country. The finance minister appreciated the PTC’s budget proposals and assured that government will positively consider these suggestions while finalizing the budget 2023-24.