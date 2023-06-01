Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Health secretary vows to improve health facilities

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Health Secretary of Asfandyar Kakar has reiter­ated the government’s resolve to improve the healthcare system and provide the best health facilities at the doorstep of the people. He was address­ing a meeting of the officers of the health department soon after taking charge of the office here on Wednesday. 

Additional Secretary of Health Dawood Bazai, deputy secretaries, and section offi­cers of the health department attended the meeting, said a statement issued by the health department. 

Secretary Health Isfandyar Kakar said, “Any individual who comes to the health de­partment shall be respected.”

“Administrative powers of the health offices will be trickled down to the lower level to make the district health committee including DG Health, DHOs, MS more effective,” he said, adding that reforms in health depart­ment will help improve health care in the province.

Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

The health secretary further said, “The hospital system will be improved through public-private partnership and special measures will be taken to regu­late private hospitals.”

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023