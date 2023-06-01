Health secretary vows to improve health facilities

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Secretary of Asfandyar Kakar has reiter­ated the government’s resolve to improve the healthcare system and provide the best health facilities at the doorstep of the people. He was address­ing a meeting of the officers of the health department soon after taking charge of the office here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary of Health Dawood Bazai, deputy secretaries, and section offi­cers of the health department attended the meeting, said a statement issued by the health department.

Secretary Health Isfandyar Kakar said, “Any individual who comes to the health de­partment shall be respected.”

“Administrative powers of the health offices will be trickled down to the lower level to make the district health committee including DG Health, DHOs, MS more effective,” he said, adding that reforms in health depart­ment will help improve health care in the province.

The health secretary further said, “The hospital system will be improved through public-private partnership and special measures will be taken to regu­late private hospitals.”