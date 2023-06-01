HRCP insists on civilian supremacy to end crisis

ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for civilian supremacy amidst an escalating political crisis in the country and warned that any further disruption to the demo­cratic process could significantly exacerbate the difficulties currently faced by the nation.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the HRCP voiced serious concerns over the degrada­tion of civilian supremacy, a situation that the gov­ernment appears unable, or unwilling, to rectify. Concurrently, the Commission criticised the op­position for its divisive politics and disregard for the rule of law, contributing to the destructive pro­tests in early May.

The independence and impartiality of the ju­diciary, vital elements for maintaining the bal­ance of power, are also under threat, according to the HRCP. Allegations of violence and custodi­al torture, including against women and minors, alongside the disappearance of journalists, are matters of grave concern and need transparent investigations, it added. The HRCP raised objec­tions against trying civilians under the Pakistan Army Act 1952, insisting that civilian laws are sufficient for dealing with those responsible for property destruction.