HRCP insists on civilian supremacy to end crisis

ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for civilian supremacy amidst an escalating political crisis in the country and warned that any further disruption to the democratic process could significantly exacerbate the difficulties currently faced by the nation.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the HRCP voiced serious concerns over the degradation of civilian supremacy, a situation that the government appears unable, or unwilling, to rectify. Concurrently, the Commission criticised the opposition for its divisive politics and disregard for the rule of law, contributing to the destructive protests in early May.
The independence and impartiality of the judiciary, vital elements for maintaining the balance of power, are also under threat, according to the HRCP. Allegations of violence and custodial torture, including against women and minors, alongside the disappearance of journalists, are matters of grave concern and need transparent investigations, it added. The HRCP raised objections against trying civilians under the Pakistan Army Act 1952, insisting that civilian laws are sufficient for dealing with those responsible for property destruction.