Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

HRCP insists on civilian supremacy to end crisis

HRCP insists on civilian supremacy to end crisis
Agencies
June 01, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for civilian supremacy amidst an escalating political crisis in the country and warned that any further disruption to the demo­cratic process could significantly exacerbate the difficulties currently faced by the nation.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the HRCP voiced serious concerns over the degrada­tion of civilian supremacy, a situation that the gov­ernment appears unable, or unwilling, to rectify. Concurrently, the Commission criticised the op­position for its divisive politics and disregard for the rule of law, contributing to the destructive pro­tests in early May.

The independence and impartiality of the ju­diciary, vital elements for maintaining the bal­ance of power, are also under threat, according to the HRCP. Allegations of violence and custodi­al torture, including against women and minors, alongside the disappearance of journalists, are matters of grave concern and need transparent investigations, it added. The HRCP raised objec­tions against trying civilians under the Pakistan Army Act 1952, insisting that civilian laws are sufficient for dealing with those responsible for property destruction.

Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023