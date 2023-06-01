Imran leveling allegations to hide crimes of May 9: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Niazi is making misleading and baseless allegations of so-called rights abuses just to distract attention from his culpability in the tragic events of May 9.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said it is Imran Niazi's evil intent behind his latest ploy to defame our law enforcement agencies and police.

The Prime Minister said someone who can persistently use foul language against the state institutions, incite people to violence and attack the state symbols, military installations and bring down martyrs' monuments, is capable of going to any extreme.

He said Imran Niazi presides over a disinformation apparatus that deploys fake news methodically to fool the people but everything about him is hate, division and lie.