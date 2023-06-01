Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran leveling allegations to hide crimes of May 9: PM

Imran leveling allegations to hide crimes of May 9: PM
Web Desk
9:05 PM | June 01, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Niazi is making misleading and baseless allegations of so-called rights abuses just to distract attention from his culpability in the tragic events of May 9.    

In a tweet on Thursday, he said it is Imran Niazi's evil intent behind his latest ploy to defame our law enforcement agencies and police.

The Prime Minister said someone who can persistently use foul language against the state institutions, incite people to violence and attack the state symbols, military installations and bring down martyrs' monuments, is capable of going to any extreme.

He said Imran Niazi presides over a disinformation apparatus that deploys fake news methodically to fool the people but everything about him is hate, division and lie.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023