Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Javed Latif calls for giving exemplary punishment to perpetrators of 9th May riots

Javed Latif calls for giving exemplary punishment to perpetrators of 9th May riots
Web Desk
8:36 PM | June 01, 2023
National

Federal Minister Javed Latif has called for giving exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the 9th May riots and attacks on defence and government installations.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Thursday, he said those who ransacked and vandalized the public and private properties were trained miscreants.

He said that state institutions are aware of the foreign connections of PTI’s women also.

He regretted that the person who put the country on the path of development was disqualified by hatching a conspiracy.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023