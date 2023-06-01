Javed Latif calls for giving exemplary punishment to perpetrators of 9th May riots

Federal Minister Javed Latif has called for giving exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the 9th May riots and attacks on defence and government installations.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Thursday, he said those who ransacked and vandalized the public and private properties were trained miscreants.

He said that state institutions are aware of the foreign connections of PTI’s women also.

He regretted that the person who put the country on the path of development was disqualified by hatching a conspiracy.