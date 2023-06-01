KCR project vital for addressing traffic issues of city: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) project is vital for addressing traffic issues of the city.

Chairing a meeting in Karachi on Thursday, he said the Sindh government is taking steps for early start of the project and directed officials concerned that documentation of the project be completed at earliest.

He also directed them to resolve the land issue for the project and expressed the hope that work on the project will soon be started after getting it approved from China and Pakistan joint working group.