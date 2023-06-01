Kokkinakis knocks 38-year-old Wawrinka out of French Open

PARIS-Thanasi Kokkinakis knocked 38-year-old Stan Wawrinka out of the French Open on Wednesday in a five-set rollercoaster to book a third round place at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015.

Australian world number 108 Kokkinakis came through 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in four hours and 38 minutes against the 2015 champion. “I feel better now that I’ve won,” said the 27-year-old after securing victory on a fifth match point. “What a match. I know Stan is getting older but in the first set he was playing the best. I was nowhere, just hanging in.”

Kokkinakis, who described Wawrinka, a three-time major winner, as a “legend” of the sport, last made the third round of a Slam in Paris eight years ago when he was just 19. However, he has been plagued by physical and medical problems with a shoulder injury limiting him to just one singles match from November 2015 until May 2017.

He then missed the entire 2020 season due to mono before undergoing surgery on his sinuses in 2022. “I’ve had a pretty crazy story. I came on the scene when I was pretty young, looked like I was set for a big future but I went missing for a few years,” he said. Kokkinakis will take on either Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov or Moldova’s Radu Albot for a place in the last 16.

Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed an incident-free path into the third round of the French Open with a win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Wednesday but all eyes will be on Novak Djokovoic later as a political row sparked by the two-times champion intensified.

Tsitsipas is chasing his first Grand Slam title and made a sluggish start to his campaign against Jiri Vesely but the fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, as he came through a mid-match test to beat the Spaniard 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2. Anna Blinkova later dashed French hopes with a stunning 4-6 6-3 7-5 win over fifth seed Caroline Garcia, finally wrapping up the thrilling contest on her ninth matchpoint.

The fallout of Djokovic’s statement earlier this week that “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” continued as the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked the International Olympic Committee to open disciplinary proceedings against the world number three.

Djokovic wrote the message on a camera lens after his first-round win on Monday, the same day that some 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protesters in the town of Zvecan - where the 22-times major champion’s father grew up. Serbian authorities said 52 protesters were also wounded.

“Djokovic has yet again promoted the Serbian nationalists’ propaganda and used the sport platform to do so,” said Ismet Krasniqi, the president of Kosovo’s Olympic Committee. “The further post-match statements made by such a public figure without any feeling of remorse directly result in raising the level of tension and violence between the two countries.”

France’s Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said that the message sent by Djokovic, who takes on Marton Fucsovics later in the evening, was “not appropriate” and should not happen again.

Three-times quarter-finalist Elina Svitolina took a leaf out of her husband Gael Monfils’ playbook following the local hero’s epic win over Sebastian Baez a day earlier to script her own comeback and down Australian Storm Hunter 2-6 6-3 6-1. She then waded into the debate around Djokovic and said the world number three should have the right to express his opinion.

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko had not made second week at Roland Garros in her last five appearances and the 2017 winner’s disappointing run continued as unseeded American Peyton Stearns prevailed 6-3 1-6 6-2 in their second-round clash. World number three Jessica Pegula advanced into the third round after her ailing Italian opponent Camila Giorgi retired after losing the opening set 6-2.