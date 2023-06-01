Thursday, June 01, 2023
Korea International Cooperation Agency holds alumni knowledge sharing seminar

June 01, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan Office hold Alumni Knowledge Sharing Seminar at Serena Hotel, Islamabad. H.E Sang Pyo Suh, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Country Director KOICA Pakistan Office Mr. Je Ho Yeon and Dr. Ikram Ul Haq, President of KAAP, attended the seminar.

More than one hundred KOICA Alumni members working in various ministries and institutes, media personnel and civil society participated in the knowledge-sharing seminar. 

Alumni’s valuable experiences and lessons learnt from Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) program in Korea were also shared in the meeting. Dr. Muhammad Hassan from NUST presented on “Expanding Renewable Energy in Pakistan’s Electricity Mix”, and Ms. Saiqa Imran from PCRWR presented on “Climate Change Variability and its Impact on Water Resources of Pakistan”. Both presenters said experiences in Korea inspired them in many aspects, and they would like to develop and change Pakistani society with their experience in Korea. 

Further, H.E Sang Pyo Suh, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea said that this year we would celebrate the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic relation between the Republic of the Korea and the Islamic Republic of the Pakistan. Mr. Jamsheed Ahmed Malghani from Pakistan Halal Authority presented on KAAP donating more than 4 million PKR to the severely flood-affected people for the rehabilitation process in District DG Khan, Punjab. More than 1,600 KAAP members are working as a bridge for friendship between Korea and Pakistan.

