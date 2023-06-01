Thursday, June 01, 2023
Light rain in city, more expected

June 01, 2023
LAHORE     -   Light rain in the provin­cial capital and adjacent areas turned the weather pleasant, dropping minimum tem­perature to 24 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The first shower spell started at early in the morning while second on afternoon in most parts of the provincial capital, varying from light to moderate. Commuters faced difficulty in traveling on some roads, however, clean and pleasant atmosphere gave the provincial capital a heavenly look. Rain in millimeter was recorded on Jail Road 5.8, Johar Town 3, Airport 10.8, Laxmi Chowk 7, Mall Road 4.5, Mughalpura 2.5, Tajpura 3, Nishter Town 1.6, Farrukhabad 3, Gulshan e Ravi 1, Samnabad 2, Jail Road 3.

