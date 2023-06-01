Man stabs brother over proper

RAWALPINDI-Police have arrested a man who stabbed to death his brother-in-law over a property dispute here on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Gulzar who killed his brother-in-law Bilal with knives over a property dispute about months ago.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s wife.

The accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.

Superintendent of Police Rawal hailed the performance of Waris Khan police and said, “Strict action will be taken against such criminals involved in heinous crimes.”

“It is the prime responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people,” he stressed.

====