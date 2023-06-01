MoU sign between RDA, Turkish Company for consultation of Ring Road project

Rawalpindi-An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Asian Consulting Engineers JV Turk Company Botek Bogazici Musavirlik Anonim Sirketi for consultation of mega project of Rawalpindi Ring Road.

In this regard, a ceremony was also held in Commissioner Office which was attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, DG RDA Saif Anwar Jhappa, Chief Engineer Dr Habib Ul Haq Randhawa, Secretary Committee P&D Board Punjab and provincial government and officers of concerned departments.

According to MoU, the Asian Consultant Engineers JV will provide consultation services for the third party and for better route of Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha said that the mega project of Ring Road will be a game changer for the city of Rawalpindi. He said that no further delay would be made in a public interest project.

He said that the issue of traffic would be resolved in twin cities after execution of the mega project. He said that the government floated an international ad for hiring the consultant. He said that process of prequalification of consultants have been completed while RFP was issued to qualified consultants.

He said that the Punjab government had issued directions to Project Management Unit for verification process of Ring Road while floating international bid.

The final decision was made in meeting of consultant selection committee, he said adding that PMU would sign a MoU for a joint venture in upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha bid farewell to the two retired officers of the Rawalpindi Development Authority and advised the public officials to behave well with their subordinates and the general public.

He was addressing the officers at the farewell ceremony held at Rawalpindi Gymkhana on the retirement of Chief Engineer Rawalpindi Development Authority, Dr. Muhammad Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa and Director Engineering RDA Amir Rasheed. On this occasion, he said that these two retired officers were felicitated for their good performance during their service.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that Ring Road Project, Nullah Lai Project, Kachehri Chowk Project and other works should be started very soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa appreciated the services of the two retired officers. He directed the RDA officers to live like a family and work hard for the betterment of the masses.

Chief Engineer Dr. Muhammad Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa thanked Commissioner Rawalpindi, DG RDA and RDA officers. He said that as long as he has been in his position, he had always served the citizens and performed his duties honestly.

The Director General RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Admin and Finance and Land RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Chief Planner RDA Jamshed Aftab, Director Engineering Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Finance Khawaja Arshad Javed, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, Deputy Director Public Relations Hafiz Muhammad Irfan and other officers participated.