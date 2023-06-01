Not appropriate for bench to hear petitions, commission tells SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed against the judicial commission probing the veracity of recent audio leaks till next week. A five-member larger bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the judicial commission led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa submitted a concise statement through commission secretary Hafeezullah Khajjak and objected to the five-member bench.
The response stated that one of the alleged audio leaks concerned the chief justice’s mother-in-law and Justice Akhtar was also mentioned during the conversation. The commission stated that it would not be appropriate for the bench to hear the petitions as the SC judges were required to not allow their personal interest to influence their official conduct or official decisions.
One of the petitioners Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi said he wanted to file a contempt of court petition. The chief justice observed that all the petitions would be clubbed and included in the case.
He said the court would first hear Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan’s arguments against the five-judge bench. No decision was taken on the objections to the bench at the previous hearing, he added. He said the court was directing the registrar to allot a number to the AGP’s plea and directed Awan to provide copies of his petition to all the respondents. He said the government’s petition had included some words that should not have been there.
Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Shahid Zuberi, said the association had always defended the apex court in talk shows but the judicial commission had stated that “we speak against the judiciary during talk shows”.
Meanwhile, the secretary of the audio leaks inquiry commission on Wednesday filed a concise statement before the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday, challenging the decision to halt the commission proceedings investigating the audio leaks.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the petitions of various parties, including Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Abid Shahid Zuberi, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, SCBA Secretary General, and advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi.
The Chief Justice acknowledged that the federation had filed an application in the case and stated that the matter would be decided after hearing the Attorney General for Pakistan on the next date.
The federal government had requested the recusal of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial from the bench hearing the petitions challenging the formation of the inquiry commission for probing the audio leaks. The Secretary of the Commission pointed out that the petitioner failed to send prior notices to the respondents, as required by the Supreme Court Rules, 1980. Furthermore, an affidavit confirming the service of notice was not filed. The Commission has not received copies of the petitions to date and reserves the right to address them when provided. The petitions claimed to be filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, but the Supreme Court’s order dated May 26, 2023, did not mention this provision, nor did it establish the petitions as maintainable under it. Article 184(3) allows the filing of a petition if a question of public importance related to the enforcement of Fundamental Rights is involved.