Not appropriate for bench to hear petitions, commission tells SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Paki­stan Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed against the judicial commis­sion probing the veracity of recent audio leaks till next week. A five-member larger bench comprising Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the judicial commission led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa submitted a concise statement through commission secretary Hafe­ezullah Khajjak and objected to the five-member bench.

The response stated that one of the alleged audio leaks concerned the chief justice’s mother-in-law and Justice Akhtar was also mentioned during the conversation. The commission stated that it would not be appropriate for the bench to hear the pe­titions as the SC judges were required to not allow their personal interest to influence their official conduct or offi­cial decisions.

One of the petitioners Ad­vocate Riaz Hanif Rahi said he wanted to file a contempt of court petition. The chief justice observed that all the petitions would be clubbed and included in the case.

He said the court would first hear Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan’s arguments against the five-judge bench. No decision was taken on the objections to the bench at the previous hearing, he added. He said the court was directing the registrar to allot a number to the AGP’s plea and directed Awan to provide copies of his petition to all the respondents. He said the government’s petition had included some words that should not have been there.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Shahid Zu­beri, said the association had always defended the apex court in talk shows but the judicial commission had stat­ed that “we speak against the judiciary during talk shows”.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the audio leaks inquiry commission on Wednesday filed a concise statement be­fore the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday, chal­lenging the decision to halt the commission proceedings investigating the audio leaks.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the petitions of various par­ties, including Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Abid Shahid Zuberi, President of the Su­preme Court Bar Association, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, SCBA Secretary General, and advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi.

The Chief Justice acknowl­edged that the federation had filed an application in the case and stated that the mat­ter would be decided after hearing the Attorney General for Pakistan on the next date.

The federal government had requested the recusal of Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial from the bench hearing the petitions challenging the formation of the inquiry commission for probing the audio leaks. The Secretary of the Commission pointed out that the petitioner failed to send prior notices to the respondents, as required by the Supreme Court Rules, 1980. Furthermore, an af­fidavit confirming the ser­vice of notice was not filed. The Commission has not received copies of the peti­tions to date and reserves the right to address them when provided. The peti­tions claimed to be filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, but the Su­preme Court’s order dated May 26, 2023, did not men­tion this provision, nor did it establish the petitions as maintainable under it. Ar­ticle 184(3) allows the filing of a petition if a question of public importance related to the enforcement of Funda­mental Rights is involved.