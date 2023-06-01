Not in favour of ‘minus formula’, let voters decide PTI’s fate: Khaqan Abbasi

KARACHI-Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that he is not in favour of ‘minor formula’ and said that let the voters to decide about the fate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In interaction with media in Karachi on Wednesday, he while talking about the reports of trial of Chairman PTI Imran Khan in military courts in the backdrop of May 9 mayhem said that one should remember that the minus formula had never worked in Pakistan.

However, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the PTI chairman considered himself above the law and did not even appear before any court. Law would take its course whether it was the attack on GHQ, setting ablaze the corps commander’s house or any other incident, he added.

The PML-N leader recalled that he faced a trial for three years in a NAB case in Karachi, which was absurd in nature. “The court sent back this case to NAB yesterday. Imran now says that [former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed] Bajwa was behind this [practice].”

He also said that those who committed injustice to Nawaz Sharif must apologise and called for learning from the mistakes made in the past. “Tell me, which law and constitution provide for lifetime disqualification? The country’s Supreme Court may explain. I am ready to listen to their stance.”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi noted that there would always be complaints about the system. “Complaints would be made if the system is used wrongly.”

As there is a lot of speculation about formation of a new party by Jahangir Tareen, the senior PML-N leader described it as a right of every person. “I am the eldest member of PML-N. Politics is not about profit and loss. Every party follows its own politics.”

There was no other option except holding general elections, he stressed. “Under which law and constitution the country would be run if elections were not held,” he added. “Elections should be and would be held in October.”