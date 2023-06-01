Pak Army Veterans Visit Jinnah House

A delegation of Pakistan Army veterans visited Jinnah House and strongly condemned the incident that happened on May 9.

Talking to media persons, the delegation of Veterans of Armed Forces said that it was a tragic incident. The miscreants set ablaze Jinnah House and disrespected the protectors of Pakistan’s frontiers which was unacceptable to everyone, they added.

The delegation said that these incidents were extremely condemnable. They veterans said after the heartbreaking incidents of May 9, the hearts of the Ghazis, including the families of the martyrs, were also traumatized and they were in a state of grief.

The Veterans of Armed Forces demanded that those who were involved in this gruesome incident should be severely punished so that no patriotic Pakistani would even think of doing this.