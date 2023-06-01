Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Army Veterans Visit Jinnah House

Pak Army Veterans Visit Jinnah House
Web Desk
11:26 AM | June 01, 2023
National

A delegation of Pakistan Army veterans visited Jinnah House and strongly condemned the incident that happened on May 9.

Talking to media persons, the delegation of Veterans of Armed Forces said that it was a tragic incident. The miscreants set ablaze Jinnah House and disrespected the protectors of Pakistan’s frontiers which was unacceptable to everyone, they added.

The delegation said that these incidents were extremely condemnable. They veterans said after the heartbreaking incidents of May 9, the hearts of the Ghazis, including the families of the martyrs, were also traumatized and they were in a state of grief.

The Veterans of Armed Forces demanded that those who were involved in this gruesome incident should be severely punished so that no patriotic Pakistani would even think of doing this.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023